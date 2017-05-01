This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 1, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP®CBS News Business Analyst joins Ray on the air.
7:20- Baylen Linnekin says enforcement looms over the FDA’s Menu Labeling Regulations. An expensive calorie count mandate is set to begin on May 5th… is delay or repeal possible?
8:50- Mayor Dan Drew of Middletown is in the Mayor Monday spotlight this week. Drew talks about his initiatives in the popular city, and the possibility that he may run for Governor.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.