Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Coventry

Coventry, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash in Coventry on Saturday has died.

Police said they responded the intersection of Bread and Milk Street and Zaya Drive around 4 p.m. for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

According to authorities, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was transported by helicopter to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifing the passenger who was not carrying ID. She’s described as a white female with brown hair, approximately 140-160 lbs, 5’3’”-5’8” tall and appears to be in her mid to late 20s.

The driver of the car involved was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the operator of the motorcycle has not yet been released.

Police said the accident remains under investigation and ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331.