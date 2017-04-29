Immigrant Rally Expected To Draw Thousands

April 29, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Governor Dannel Malloy, Hartford May Day, immigration

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Organizers of a Hartford May Day rally say thousands of immigrants, top state officials and labor leaders are expected to gather at the state Capitol to call for an end to the Trump administration’s deportation policy and an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The “Here to Stay” immigrants’ rights rally is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s among similar events in cities across the country over the weekend to mark May Day on May 1, a traditional day for workers’ rights demonstrations.

Organizers say immigrants and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will be among the speakers.   Music and other entertainment are planned.

Trump has aggressively pursued immigration enforcement, and the government has threatened to withhold funding from so-called sanctuary cities that limit
cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

Listen