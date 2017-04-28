Four Injured In Hartford Gun Battle

(CBS Connecticut) — Four people were sent to the hospital, after a mid-day gun battle on Franklin Avenue in Hartford today.

Three are expected to survive. A fourth was critically wounded, and further details of that person’s condition were unclear

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley says a handful of people were involved in the dispute at the intersection of Barker Street.

“We had a community service officer in the area, driving south on Franklin Avenue” Foley said. “As he got to the intersection of Barker Street, he observed a fight, and he observed a shooting break out between multiple people, multiple guns.

“He saw one person discharge a firearm, and hold it, and he chased that person,” Foley said.

The suspect jumped over several fences, and eventually threw away the gun. The officer took the man into custody.

Police say the incident may be related to narcotics.