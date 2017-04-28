Plea By Man Accused Of Shooting Wife In Ellington

(CBS Connecticut) — A man accused of shooting his wife to death entered a plea of not guilty today, at superior court in Rockville.
Richard Dabate’s defense attorney said he may later ask to have the case moved to a different part of the state, to counteract the effects of substantial media coverage.
During his previous court appearance, Dabate wore a khaki prison outfit and a beard. He is out on bond now, and today he appeared in court wearing a dark suit, and with his beard shaved off.
After his wife Connie Dabate was found shot to death at the couple’s Ellington home, Richard Dabate told police that an intruder killed his wife.
But investigators could not find how an intruder got into the home. They later learned that Richard Dabate had a pregnant girlfriend. And information from Connie Dabate’s FitBit, social media, and the home security system contradicted Richard Dabate’s version of events.
Richard Dabate is due back in court May 26.