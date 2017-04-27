Pennsylvania Man Gets 7 Years For Role In $3M Jewelry Heist

April 27, 2017
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a $3 million heist at a Connecticut jewelry store four years ago.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Jeffrey Houston, of Allentown, was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation. He pleaded guilty in December 2015.

Authorities say Houston was one of four masked men who broke into a Meriden apartment in April 2013, bound the four occupants, and forcefully brought two of them to the Fairfield jewelry store where they worked. There they met a fifth man.

After they stole about $3 million worth of watches, jewelry and loose diamonds, they fled.

All five suspects were arrested in May 2013 and all five have since pleaded guilty. Only one remains to be sentenced.

