Officer Charged With Punching Casino Bathroom Attendant

April 26, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: foxwoods, Michael Tousignant

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Rhode Island police officer charged with punching a 73-year-old casino bathroom attendant because “the water was too cold” is seeking to avoid prison.

The Providence Journal reports that 36-year-old Pawtucket officer Michael Tousignant was charged with assaulting an elderly person.

Authorities say Tousignant was off-duty at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on April 1 when he complained to the attendant and then “smacked him.”

He was charged by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police Department.

Tousignant said during booking that he served in the military and had been with Pawtucket police for 10 years.

He applied for a court program that would let him avoid a criminal conviction and prison. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Pawtucket police say Tousignant is on administrative duty and under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia