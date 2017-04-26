Connecticut Man Charged With Sending Drugs To Charity

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man charged with having three pounds of a powerful hallucinogenic drug sent to the offices of an international charity has pleaded not guilty.

The Connecticut Post reports that 33-year-old Giraud Dickson was freed on $50,000 bail after entering his plea Tuesday to charges including the illegal distribution of narcotics.

Police responded to Save the Children’s Fairfield headquarters in February after workers opened a suspicious package containing white powder, which tested positive for PCP or angel dust.

Employees told officers that Dickson, who worked for a courier that served Save the Children, had been stopping by the mailroom frequently, but when questioned would quickly leave.

Police planted an identical package in the mailroom and arrested Dickson when he grabbed it.

Neither Dickson nor his lawyer answerd questions outside court.

