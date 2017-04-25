This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 25, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, says nothing is ‘on the table’ with the Dems unless it involves a tax increase.
8:20-Keith Phaneuf, state budget reporter for CTMirror.org, looks at Connecticut’s dramatically eroding income tax receipts, which are complicating the budget debate. And Nappier pitches dedicating share of income tax to control borrowing costs, as well.
8:50- Eric Halpern, a financial professional and resident of West Hartford, examines the problems plaguing the Connecticut Teachers’ Retirement System and outlines solutions that would benefit teachers and taxpayers alike.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.