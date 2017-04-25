Police Find 3-wheeled Motorcycle In Hit-and-run Crash

(CBS Connecticut) — Hartford Police say they have found a 3-wheel motorcycle that struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.
The pedestrian survived the crash at the intersection of Park Street and Cedar Street.
Police say the Polaris Slingshot has been seized.
In a photo released by police, the vehicle appears to have damage to one side of its front end.
Police say they were helped by tips from concerned community members, including a picture taken of the vehicle several weeks ago, well before the crash. The photo appeared to show the vehicle’s license plate.