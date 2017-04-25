Police Find 3-wheeled Motorcycle In Hit-and-run Crash

April 25, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: 3-wheeled-motorcycle, hartford, Hartford police, hit-and-run

(CBS Connecticut) — Hartford Police say they have found a 3-wheel motorcycle that struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

The pedestrian survived the crash at the intersection of Park Street and Cedar Street.

Police say the Polaris Slingshot has been seized.

In a photo released by police, the vehicle appears to have damage to one side of its front end.

Police say they were helped by tips from concerned community members, including a picture taken of the vehicle several weeks ago, well before the crash.  The photo appeared to show the vehicle’s license plate.

