Increased Police Presence At Torrington High

(Torrington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A threatening statement found in a girls bathroom at Torrington High School has prompted an increased police presence there this morning.
Police officials say they can’t say for sure how long the threat was on the wall or the circumstances surrounding it.
Investigators questioned a number of students Monday and it was determined there was no credible evidence or information of an imminent threat.
Additional officers have been placed at the school as a precaution, police said.
They also remind students that any talk of violence within a school could result in their arrest and they will be held accountable for threatening behavior.