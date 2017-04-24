Small Plane Crashes In Meriden

April 24, 2017 8:19 PM
Filed Under: Meriden, Plane Crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) _ A small airplane has crashed near a local airport in Connecticut.

The Record-Journal in Meriden reports  there were two people aboard and at least one of them has been taken to the hospital. It’s not immediately clear the extent of the injuries.

The crash happened around 6:25 p.m. Monday near the Meriden and Wallingford municipal line. WTIC-TV reports the single-engine plane went down about 100 feet from the runway at Meriden-Markham Airport.

Two people were killed last week when a small plane crashed near Skylark Airport in East Windsor.  The victims of that crash were identified Monday as 61-year-old Robert Plourde, of Ellington, and 51-year-old George Janssen II, of Vernon.

