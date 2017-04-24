Names Released In Fatal Crash In Canton

April 24, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Canton, fatal crash

(Canton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Canton have released the names of those involved in a fatal crash over the weekend.

They say 60-year-old Donna Young or Norfolk was killed.

The call came in after 1:30 on Saturday.

Investigators say crash at Route 44 and Breezy Hill Road left 33-year-old Eric Davis of Canton injured with non life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.  Anyone with any information is asked to contact Canton Police at (860) 693-0221.

