Names Released In Fatal Crash In Canton

(Canton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Canton have released the names of those involved in a fatal crash over the weekend.
They say 60-year-old Donna Young or Norfolk was killed.
The call came in after 1:30 on Saturday.
Investigators say crash at Route 44 and Breezy Hill Road left 33-year-old Eric Davis of Canton injured with non life-threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Canton Police at (860) 693-0221.