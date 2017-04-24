Immigration Toolkit Unveiled

April 24, 2017 3:20 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A state toolkit for Connecticut families concerned about how federal immigration enforcement efforts might affect custody of their children is now available in nine languages.

The Family Preparedness Plan, first released last month, includes step-by-step resources and forms for parents and guardians who want to name a “standby
guardian” and avoid having their children placed in state care.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Monday the plan is now available in Arabic, English, French, Haitian, Creole, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese. The United Way of Connecticut helped with translating the documents.

Malloy’s office says there are an estimated 22,000 children living in Connecticut who are U.S. citizens and have parents without legal status in the U.S.

The guardianship documents can be downloaded through the governor’s website at http://portal.ct.gov/FamilyPreparedness.

