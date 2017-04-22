Details On Hernandez Funeral

April 22, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Bristol, NFL, O'Brien Funeral Home

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Details on the funeral for Aaron Hernandez have been released.

Services for the former NFL player from Bristol who committed suicide this week in prison while doing time for murder are set for Monday.

In statement, the family says services will take place from 1:00 p.m until 3:00 at the O’Brien Funeral Home in the city.

The visitation and funeral are private by invitation only for family and friends.

Burial will be private as well.

Hernandez’s family thanks those who have expressed condolences.

Media is not allowed inside the facility but will instead be confined to a staging area across the street.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia