Details On Hernandez Funeral

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Details on the funeral for Aaron Hernandez have been released.
Services for the former NFL player from Bristol who committed suicide this week in prison while doing time for murder are set for Monday.
In statement, the family says services will take place from 1:00 p.m until 3:00 at the O’Brien Funeral Home in the city.
The visitation and funeral are private by invitation only for family and friends.
Burial will be private as well.
Hernandez’s family thanks those who have expressed condolences.
Media is not allowed inside the facility but will instead be confined to a staging area across the street.