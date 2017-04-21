Suspect Sought In Robbery And Attempted Robbery

(CBS Connecticut) – State Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Mobil Gas Station at 9 Stafford Road in Mansfield at about 8:40 Friday morning and an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant on Boston Post Road in North Windham less than an hour later.
In both incidents a man about 5’10” armed with a handgun demanded money. The clerk in Mansfield refused to give him any cash and the suspect fled.At about 9:00 am a man matching the description of the suspect in the Mansfield attempted robbery displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.The suspect in both Mansfield and North Windham wore a dark winter coat and covered his face with a bandana.State Police believe the same person is responsible for both crimes.
No injuries were reported.Anyone who has information about the incidents is asked to contact State Police.