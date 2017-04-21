Suspect Sought In Robbery And Attempted Robbery

April 21, 2017 7:27 PM
Filed Under: attempted robbery, Mansfield, North Windham, robbery

(CBS Connecticut) –  State Police  are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Mobil Gas Station at 9  Stafford Road in Mansfield   at about 8:40  Friday morning and  an armed robbery at  the Subway restaurant on Boston Post Road in North Windham less than an hour later.

In both  incidents  a man about 5’10”  armed with a handgun demanded  money. The clerk  in Mansfield  refused  to  give him any cash and the suspect fled.At about 9:00 am a man matching the description  of the  suspect in the  Mansfield  attempted robbery  displayed a handgun  and demanded money from the cash register and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.The suspect in both Mansfield and North Windham wore a  dark winter  coat  and covered his face with a bandana.State Police believe the same person  is responsible for both crimes.

No injuries were reported.Anyone who has  information  about  the  incidents is asked to contact  State Police.

