Police ID Two Killed In East Windsor Plane Crash

April 21, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: East Windsor, George R. Janssen II, Plane Crash, Robert J. Plourde

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – East Windsor police have identified the two men killed when a small plane crashed in a wooded area near Skylark Airport Tuesday evening.

Police say autopsies will be performed on the bodies of Robert J. Plourde, 61, of Ellington and George R. Janssen II, 51, of Vernon.

The plane, a 1946 Luscombe Silvaire A8, was found nose down into the ground in an area of Wells Road.

The crash remains under investigation by the East Windsor Police Department, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia