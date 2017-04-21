Police ID Two Killed In East Windsor Plane Crash

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – East Windsor police have identified the two men killed when a small plane crashed in a wooded area near Skylark Airport Tuesday evening.
Police say autopsies will be performed on the bodies of Robert J. Plourde, 61, of Ellington and George R. Janssen II, 51, of Vernon.
The plane, a 1946 Luscombe Silvaire A8, was found nose down into the ground in an area of Wells Road.
The crash remains under investigation by the East Windsor Police Department, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.