Orioles Cool Red Sox Bats

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Dylan Bundy took a five-hitter into the eighth inning, Manny Machado homered and the surging Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 Friday night.

It was the seventh win in nine games for the Orioles, whose major league-best 11-4 record includes a 9-3 mark in the AL East.

Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia had to be helped from the field in the bottom of the eighth inning after hurting his knee. The injury occurred when Machado slid into second on a force play and appeared to unintentionally spike Pedroia in the back of the left leg. Pablo Sandoval replaced Pedroia at second.

Bundy (3-1) struck out three, walked one and allowed six hits in seven-plus innings. The 2011 first-round draft pick lowered his ERA to 1.37 and extended his run of consecutive scoreless innings to 13.

After Bundy yielded a leadoff single in the eighth, Donnie Hart walked pinch-hitter Chris Young before getting two straight outs. Mychal Givens then retired Orioles nemesis Mookie Betts on a popup with runners on the corners.

Brad Brach worked a perfect ninth for his third save _ all in the past three nights. Brach is subbing for All-Star closer Zach Britton, who’s on the disabled list.

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz (1-1) gave up two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in his first career start at Camden Yards. The left-hander beat Baltimore on April 11, allowing just one run in six innings.

Seeking their sixth win in seven games, the Red Sox managed only two hits over the final six innings. Betts, who went 0 for 4, had at least one hit and one run scored in each of his previous 11 games at Camden Yards.

Bundy gave up a leadoff single in each of the first three innings, and each time he avoided damage with a double-play ball.

Baltimore took the lead in the third when Craig Gentry doubled and scored on a single by Adam Jones.

Machado made it 2-0 in the fifth, launching a 2-1 pitch for his third home run.

PRICE GETTING RIGHT

Boston LHP David Price threw 30 pitches in a side session at Camden Yards and said he felt no discomfort. Price, who was shut down in February with a sore left elbow, likely will throw another side session either Monday or Tuesday.

Red Sox manager John Farrell called Friday’s outing “very encouraging.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Utility player Brock Holt was placed on the 10-day DL with vertigo. . SS Xander Bogaerts wasn’t in the starting lineup Friday after jamming his left thumb on a slide into second base Thursday.

Orioles: Britton had an MRI on his left forearm and elbow. The results were not immediately available. … OF Seth Smith (strained right hamstring) showed improvement Friday, so the team delayed a decision of whether to put him on the DL. … RHP Chris Tillman (shoulder bursitis) is slated to make his second minor league rehab start Saturday at Class A Frederick.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Steven Wright (1-1, 8.36 ERA) starts Saturday night. He yielded eight runs in 1 1/3 innings against Baltimore last week.

Orioles: LHP Jayson Aquino gets his first major league start after pitching in three games as a reliever last season.

