Federal Agents Seize Records From Connecticut Flight School

April 21, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: American Flight Academy, Brainard Airport, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Federal agents have seized records from a Connecticut flight school that had a student pilot die in a 2016 plane crash. Investigators have said the crash appeared to be intentionally caused by the student pilot.

The Hartford Courant reports that agents from the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General visited the American Flight Academy at Hartford’s Brainard Airport on

Thursday. The newspaper said a lawyer for the academy could not be reached for comment and that the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

The 2016 crash that killed student pilot Feras Frietekh and burned instructor Arian Prevalla has been under investigation by the FBI. The National Transportation Safety Board determined that Frietekh crashed the plane intentionally in the initial report.

