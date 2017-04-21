Arrest Made In Hartford Homicide

April 21, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Anthony Austin, Chace Hernandez, hartford, homicide, windsor

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man found unresponsive behind the wheel of his car in Hartford.

Authorities say 26-year-old Anthony Austin of Windsor, was arrested Thursday hiding in an East Hartford apartment in connection with the Feb. 18 shooting of Chace Hernandez.

The 27-year-old Hartford man was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a black Audi A4 in the early morning and was taken to the hospital where he died.

Austin was held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a firearm. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

Hernandez was the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

