2 Struck By Vehicle In Waterbury

April 21, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: hit-and-run, Waterbury

(Waterbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two people were injured when Waterbury police say a vehicle driving erratically jumped the curb and hit the pedestrians this morning on West Main Street.

The incident occurred a little after 8:00 a.m.

The victims were standing on a sidewalk at the time when the vehicle, a Jaguar, struck them in the downtown district.

The vehicle then hit a building.

The 41-year- old female and 22-year-old male were transported to the hospltial for treatement non life threatning injuries.

Police say the driver fled the scene and is being sought.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia