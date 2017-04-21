2 Struck By Vehicle In Waterbury

(Waterbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two people were injured when Waterbury police say a vehicle driving erratically jumped the curb and hit the pedestrians this morning on West Main Street.
The incident occurred a little after 8:00 a.m.
The victims were standing on a sidewalk at the time when the vehicle, a Jaguar, struck them in the downtown district.
The vehicle then hit a building.
The 41-year- old female and 22-year-old male were transported to the hospltial for treatement non life threatning injuries.
Police say the driver fled the scene and is being sought.