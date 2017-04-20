Man Shot Dead In Bridgeport

(Bridgeport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Bridgeport are investigating that city’s latest homicide.
They say a little after 12:30 this morning, officers responded to a shooting downtown in the area of State Street, between Main and Broad Streets.
Officers found 33-year-old Max Antoine collapsed in McLevy Park suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say Anoine was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and recovering evidence.
Anyone who may know something is asked to contact Bridgeport police.