WTIC AM NewsTalk 1080 Announces Afternoons With Todd Feinburg

FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The next era of afternoon drive on WTIC AM NewsTalk1080 begins Monday, April 24th when the station launches “Afternoons with Todd Feinburg” airing weekdays from 3 to 6pm.

“Todd is a familiar voice on NewsTalk 1080 having filled in on the station across the schedule so we are excited to officially welcome him to the WTIC family,” said CBS RADIO Hartford Operations Manager, Steve Salhany. “Our listeners enjoyed Todd’s fresh perspective and energizing personality and now they will get to tune-in to him every weekday afternoon.”

Feinburg added, “Filling in for Jim and Ray I have had a chance to learn for myself what a special station WTIC is, what a wonderful audience it has and what a central role it plays in the political culture of the state. I can’t wait to get started!”

“Afternoons with Todd Feinburg” will focus on local issue, topics of the day, politics and more. Todd will talk about everything relevant and relatable to the local community, its residents and businesses. The station will continue to feature news at the top and bottom of every hour and traffic and weather together on the 8’s.

About Todd Feinburg:

Todd Feinburg is a broadcaster who has spent his entire career in New England, hosting on radio stations in Boston, Providence, New Hampshire and Connecticut. Before becoming a radio talk host 20 years ago, he worked as a newscaster, News Director, rock DJ and beautiful music announcer; followed by two years as a helicopter traffic reporter in Boston. For five years he co-hosted the morning show on WRKO/Boston.

After September 11 and eager to better understand the region that gave us Osama bin Laden, Todd traveled twice to the Middle East, visiting Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. In 2005, he spent two months as a long-term substitute public middle school teacher to satisfy his curiosity about education issues, one of his favorite topics of discussion. During his college years and beyond, he enjoyed working on political campaigns.

Todd spent a year at the University of Denver before transferring to and graduating from Tufts University. His wife is a retired restaurateur and chef who for the past 30 years has kept him, according to Todd, the best fed man on the planet. He assumes that you really do want to see those pictures of his grandchildren.