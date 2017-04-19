New Push To Allow Adult Adoptees To Access Birth Certificates

April 19, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: access connecticut, Adoption, adult adoptees, birth certificates, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – There was another push at the state capitol to give adult adoptees access to their original birth certificates.

Karen Caffrey, president of Access Connecticut, a grassroots group of adoptees, birth parents, adoptive parents, and adoption professionals, is one of the most vocal advocates for this movement. “The right to possess your original birth certificate makes you equal under the law to other citizens,” she said in a statement. “It establishes, in a larger sense, your identity as an equal, card-carrying member of the family of humanity.”

A bill that would give birth certificate access to those born and adopted in Connecticut before 1983 cleared a legislative committee last month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia