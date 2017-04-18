Woman Killed In Overnight Crash

(Guilford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say a woman was killed overnight in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Guilford.
It was a little before 12:30 a.m. when troopers say the vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata driven by 38-year-old Kelly Reynolds of New Haven, drifted off the roadway and into the right shoulder.
Investigators say the vehicle then struck the wire rope guard rail and a DOT sign, and then several trees before coming to rest.
Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle sustained what troopers described as “catastrophic damage”.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police at Troop F in Westbrook at (860) 399-2100.