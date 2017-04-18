Police: PTO President Pocketed Book Fair Money

VERNON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Vernon police have arrested a parent volunteer at the Skinner Road School for allegedly pocketing funds from a book fair.
As president of the Parent Teacher Organization at the school, police say Tammy Szrejna, 43, of Vernon, embezzled more than $2,400 in funds.
Police say school administrators learned of the theft after the book fair vendor reported an outstanding bill.
Police say the stolen funds belonged to the PTO, and not the school and stressed that Szrejna is not an employee of the school system or the town.
Szrejna surrendered herself at the Vernon Police Department after learning of a warrant for her arrest. She posted a $15,000 bond and is due in Rockville Superior Court on May 2 to answer to a charge of third-degree larceny.