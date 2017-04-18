Greenwich Police Charge Town Employee

(Greenwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Greenwich police are charging a municipal employee after they say he was diverting town funds for his personal use.
Under arrest is 48-year-old Michael Gordon.
Police say Gordon was working for Greenwich Parking Services when the investigation began.
They say through a series of fraudulent transactions, he misapplied credits for certain non-cash transactions in order to satisfy parking violation tickets paid in cash by violators.
Investigators say Gordon then diverted the surplus cash to his scheme.
Police say Gordon now faces charges of larceny, forgery and false entry by an officer or agent and bond was set at $10,000 and he’s due in court April 24.