Delivery Driver Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Middletown police say a delivery driver for a local restaurant has turned himself in to face charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash last year that claimed the life of a local woman.
Police say Charles Leroy Demoranville, 47, of Haddam is charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility in the March 31, 2016 death of Barbara Eddinger. Police say Eddinger, 61, was at her home on Chamberlain Hill Road when she was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the roadway and then fled the scene.
Police say Demoranville was delivering food to a residence in the area when he crashed. The name of the restaurant he was working for was not immediately available.
Demoranville was due in Middletown Superior Court Tuesday.