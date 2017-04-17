This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 17, 2017

April 17, 2017 8:59 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News  Business Analyst, shares last minute tax tips for 2017.  There’s good news for tax procrastinators: just one more day of suffering! This year’s tax filing deadline is midnight April 18th.

7:20- Oz Griebel, President & CEO of Metro Hartford Alliance, discusses Hartford officials’ proposal to tax commuters for road repairs and public safety.

8:50- Mayor Monday rolls on, with Mike Maniscalco, the Town Manager of East Hampton.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.

