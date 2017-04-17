This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 17, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, shares last minute tax tips for 2017. There’s good news for tax procrastinators: just one more day of suffering! This year’s tax filing deadline is midnight April 18th.
7:20- Oz Griebel, President & CEO of Metro Hartford Alliance, discusses Hartford officials’ proposal to tax commuters for road repairs and public safety.
8:50- Mayor Monday rolls on, with Mike Maniscalco, the Town Manager of East Hampton.
