Quinnipiac President To Step Down After 3 Decades On The Job

HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The president of Quinnipiac University, who oversaw massive growth, has announced that he will step down after more than three decades on the job.

President John Lahey said in a weekend message to the school community that he plans on retiring on June 30, 2018.

The university in Hamden was a small college with fewer than 2,000 students when Lahey took over in 1987, but is now a national university with about 10,000 students.

During his tenure, the private university added a law school, a medical school and a school of engineering.

He also helped grow the endowment from $5 million to more than $400 million.

Lahey’s time at the school saw the establishment of the nationally recognized Quinnipiac University Poll and Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum.

