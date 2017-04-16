Dirt Bike Operator Arrested

(DANBURY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police arrested a Bethel man Saturday afternoon after they spotted two dirt bikes doing “wheelies” as they passed troopers assisting with a disabled vehicle near exit 4 of Interstate 84 westbound in Danbury.

When troopers attempted to stop the bikes, the operators failed to stop and exited the highway.The dirt bikes continued on Mill Plain Road in Danbury, traveling with traffic.One of the operators turned onto a dead end road boxing himself in.

During the motor vehicle stop , troopers learned the dirt bike had been stolen out of New Milford last year.

The operator, 20 year old Jose Javier Garcia-Polanco was charged with Larceny, Motor Vehicle Theft and several motor vehicle charged.

He was released after posting $1,000.000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court May 5.