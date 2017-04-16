Dirt Bike Operator Arrested

April 16, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Danbury, Dirt Bike, stolen

(DANBURY,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  State Police arrested a Bethel man Saturday afternoon after they spotted two dirt bikes  doing “wheelies”  as they passed troopers assisting with a  disabled vehicle  near exit 4 of Interstate 84  westbound in Danbury.

When troopers attempted to stop the bikes, the operators failed to stop and  exited the highway.The dirt bikes  continued  on Mill Plain Road  in Danbury, traveling with traffic.One of the operators   turned onto a dead end road  boxing himself in.

During the motor vehicle stop  , troopers learned the dirt bike had been stolen  out of New Milford  last year.

The operator, 20 year old Jose Javier Garcia-Polanco  was charged with Larceny, Motor Vehicle Theft and  several  motor vehicle charged.

He was released  after posting $1,000.000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior  Court May 5.

