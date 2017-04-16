Boater Drowns

(MILFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One man died Saturday evening following a rescue effort after falling off a boat into the Long Island Sound.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection confirmed the man’s identity as 43 Year old Richard Melucci of Mount Sinai, N.Y.

The man drowned near Charles Island in Milford.

Milford Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi says his wife called 911 around 6:05 p.m. and informed them that Melucci fell off their 25-foot boat.

Divers with the Milford Fire Department, a U.S. Coast Guard marine vessel and units with West Haven and Stratford searched for Melucci for 55 minutes before the Coast Guard’s marine vessel found his body. paramedics attempted life-saving efforts. The rescue team brought him to shore and transported him to Milford Hospital. Melucci succumbed to his injuries at some point during the rescue effort.