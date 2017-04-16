2 UConn Students Due In Court In Fatal Accident Case

April 16, 2017 12:59 PM

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) _ Two University of Connecticut students charged in connection with the death of a student who was run over by a fire department vehicle are expected to apply for a special form of probation.
Matthew Moll is duein Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday and Dylan Morose is due in court Wednesday. They’re expected to apply for accelerated rehabilitation, which can result in the charges being erased.
They are among six students charged with alcohol-related offenses related to an October party attended by 19-year-old Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford. Police say she drank alcohol and fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door, then was run over by a vehicle responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.
The other four students have applied for accelerated rehabilitation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

