Casino Proposal To Be Heard Monday

April 15, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: casino bill, General Assembly

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lawmakers will hear about a proposal that could lead to someone else developing a new Connecticut casino besides the federally recognized tribes.

The General Assembly’s Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Monday on proposed legislation requiring state agencies to develop and issue a request for proposals for a business or tribe to develop, manage, operate and maintain a possible casino.

Among other things, responders to the RFP would have to prove they can pay a nonrefundable $50 million state licensing fee and agree to make a total
investment of not less than $500 million.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

