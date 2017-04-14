Expert Predicts ‘Very Robust Politics’ In Race For Connecticut’s Next Goveror

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – In the wake of Governor Dannel P. Malloy’s announcement Thursday that he will not run for a third term, many expect jockeying for his job to begin almost immediately.

“Free for all” are the words Dr. Gary Rose, Chairman of Government Politics and Global Studies Department at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, used to describe the prospective candidates from both parties in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Dr. Rose says some prominent Democrat names are already being bandied about. “[There’s] Comptroller Kevin Lembo, we know that Dan Drew the Mayor of Middletown is running already,” he said. “I think one of the real exciting names that’s probably going to enter this race, according to some of the sources I speak with, is Ted Kennedy Jr.”

On the Republican side, potential candidates Dr. Rose noted include Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, who previously ran for State Treasurer, and State Senator Tony Hwang of Fairfield.

Malloy’s current term will continue through 2018, but Dr. Rose predicts Connecticut gubernatorial politics will be very active well in advance of the November 2018 election. “I think what’s going to transpire within both parties is a wide open contest for delegates at the convention, followed by multi-candidate primaries,” he said. “I think we’re in for some very robust politics in the days ahead.”