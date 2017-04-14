3 Shot In Norwalk

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Three people were shot late Thursday night in Norwalk and now police are looking for suspects.

They say they were called 10:40 p.m. to Chapel Street on a report of shots fired.

Police did not find any victims when they arrived on scene.

Norwalk Hospital officials reported to investigating officers that two victims arrived via private vehicle, followed shortly thereafter by a third victim.

Detectives say all three sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with any information to call them at (203) 854-3011 or the Tip Line at (203) 854-3111.  Tips can also be sent to the police department web site, norwalkpd.com or by text message by typing NPD, followed by the message and sending it to 274637.

