This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 13, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Cassidy Murphy, Editorial & Media Relations Director for The Warren Group, wants to know, are homes to buy becoming more scarce to purchase?
7:20- John Patrick, Farmington Bank Chairman, President and CEO, talks Financial Literacy Month. Farmington Bank reinforced its long term commitment to financial literacy by announcing donations to both the YMCA Larson Center in East Hartford and the Connecticut Association for Human Services in Hartford this April, which is National Financial Literacy Month.
7:50- Mayor Erin Stewart unveiled her New Britain budget on Wednesday, and she shares details with Ray.
8:30- Jim Lauber of the CT Dept of Labor, Veterans Affairs discusses the annual Heroes for Hire Job Fair. The Fair takes place April 25th at Rentschler Field. Get all the details…
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.