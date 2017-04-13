South Windsor Man Accused Of Withholding Food, Water Before Father’s Death

(CBS Connecticut) — A South Windsor man is accused of failing to give his 94-year-old father food or water, in the days before the father died.

James Libby is charged with manslaughter, abuse, and cruelty to persons.

Police went to the house shared by the two men on Scantic Meadow Road after relatives got suicidal text messages from James Libby, saying that his father Robert Libby had died.

Police found the body of the older man. They say he looked extremely emaciated, and had been dead for several days before police were notified.

Police say the father was completely dependent on his son for care. They say James Libby admitted withholding food and water for three days. He then discovered that his father was dead.

Officers say the inside of the home was covered in garbage, hundreds of empty beer cans, human feces, and fleas.