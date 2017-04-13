Malloy Will Not Seek 3rd Term

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will announce he will not seek a third term, according to a legislative leader who received a call from the Democrat.

The 61-year-old Malloy is expected to formally announce his plans not to run in the 2018 election at a news conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the state Capitol.

The legislative leader, who did not want to be named because Malloy had not yet made the announcement, says the governor has been “making calls to folks that he’s not running” on Thursday afternoon.

The leader was among those who received a call.

Malloy’s announcement comes as a growing list of potential Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates has been forming.

Much of Malloy’s tenure as governor has been marked by budget struggles.

