Suspect In New Britain Amber Alert Killing Found In Massachusetts

April 12, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: homicide, New Britain, Patrick Miles, shooting, Yasheeka Miles

(CBS Connecticut) — A man suspected of killing a woman on North Mountain Road in New Britain has been found in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Technically Patrick Miles was wanted for violating his probation, but New Britain Police also suspect he shot Yasheeka Miles in the head April 7.

He allegedly drove away with their 2-year-old daughter, triggering an amber alert.  She was later found safe with relatives.

Miles was taken into custody in the overnight hours of this morning, shortly after midnight.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Massachusetts today.

