SRO Tickets For Yard Goats Home Opener

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The Hartford Yard Goats inaugural game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park has been deemed a sell out.
But the club is announcing it will be putting some 2,000 standing room only tickets on sale for tomorrow night’s tilt with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
Those tickets can be purchased at yardgoatsbaseball.com, at the box office or by phone at (860) 246-4628.
Standing room only tickets will sell for $8.
Tomorrow night’s is the first of 70 home games scheduled for this season at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.