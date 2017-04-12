Police: Speed A Factor, Charges Expected In Seymour Youth Crash

(CBS Connecticut) — Seymour Police today said they plan to file criminal charges in a crash that killed one person, and injured five other young people.

The young man who was killed has now been identified as Shyheim Samuel from Derby.

The people who were in the sedan range in ages from 14 to 22.

Three were male and three were female.

Police say speed was a factor in last night’s crash, in which the vehicle smashed into a utility pole.

Deputy Police Chief Paul Satkowski says not all of the young people in the car were wearing seatbelts.

“There were two in the front and four in the back seat,” Satkowski said there were more people in the back seat than seat belts.

Police say the driver was a male, but they are not releasing his name.