Pay Equity Bill Passes The House

April 12, 2017 9:33 PM
 HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A bill proponents say will help close the wage gap between Connecticut men and women has cleared the House of Representatives.

But the legislation, which passed on a 139-9 vote Wednesday, did not include a provision that would have prevented employers from asking an applicant about their salary history before making a job offer.

The Connecticut Business and Industry Association opposed that language, saying it created a burden for employers. CBIA’s opposition put the underlying bill at risk, prompting proponents to scrap the section.

Under the bill, time spent on pregnancy-related, family and medical leave will not reduce an employee’s seniority. The legislation also authorizes the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities to investigate wage discrimination complaints instead of the state Department of Labor.

The legislation now awaits Senate action.

