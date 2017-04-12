Lawmakers Hear Pros and Cons of Proposed Sugary Beverage Tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State lawmakers have heard the pros and cons of a proposed 1 cent per ounce tax on certain sweetend beverages during a public hearing.

Revenue raised by the tax would be used to fund a child care subsidy program and obesity prevention efforts.

Lucy Nolan, Executive Director of End Hunger Connecticut!, says this tax would be another step toward better health in the state. “In 2005, we worked on passing legislation to get all sodas and sugary drinks out of the schools,” she said. “We see this as the next thing to happen, because we want to make sure Connecticut is healthy.”

Kevin Dietly of the American Beverage Association says a similar tax imposed in Philadelphia has had negative consequences. “There have been significant layoffs in Philadelphia, one of the major grocery chains in the city has cut 280 jobs from its workforce,” he stated. “One of the major beverage distributors has laid off 80 workers in their warehouse and distribution facilities.”