First Baseball Game at Dunkin’ Donuts Stadium Draws Positive Reaction From Attendees

April 12, 2017 11:33 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Finally, the sound of “Play Ball” was heard at the long-delayed opening of Hartford’s minor league baseball stadium on Tuesday night.  In a soft opening, the University of Hartford played Quinnipiac University at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Attendees’ first impressions of the stadium were largely positive, including 13-year-old Julian Hann who commented: “It’s really clean, it’s pretty spacious, and it’s pretty great overall.” Another attendee, Joe Benoit, shared more positive feedback. “I think it’s really nice, it’s a little bit smaller than I was expecting it to be, but it’s in really good condition. It should be, after taking three years to build it.”

The Hartford Yard Goats will play their 2017 home opener on Thursday night at the tax payer-funded stadium.

img 20170411 202457 896 First Baseball Game at Dunkin Donuts Stadium Draws Positive Reaction From Attendees

Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Photo by WTIC’s Matt Dwyer.

