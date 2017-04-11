Widow: $300 Fine Not Enough For Captain In Deadly Boat Crash

April 11, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Boating Accident, rhode island, Stonington, us coast guard

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The widow of a Connecticut man says $300 in fines is not harsh enough punishment for the captain convicted in the boat crash that killed her husband.

The Westerly Sun reports that Peggy Krupinski wants the Coast Guard or the Justice Department to levy more severe penalties against New Jersey yacht captain Cooper Bacon.

In 2015, Bacon’s yacht collided with Walter Krupinkski’s smaller boat off the Rhode Island coast. Krupinski, who was 81 and from Stonington, was killed.

Bacon, of Cape May Court House, was found guilty in March of three charges brought by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Each violation carries a maximum $100 fine. He has denied violating U.S. navigation rules.

Federal prosecutors and the Coast Guard say they are reviewing the crash.

 

