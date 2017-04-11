Stabbing In Meriden Leaves Man Injured

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Meriden police are investigating an early morning stabbing in the city.

Around 6:30 a.m., they responded to the area of 170 Lewis Avenue on a report of a person having been stabbed.

Charged in the incident is 25-year-old Jean Carlos Perez.

Once on scene, they found the 35-year-old victim, a man, with at least three stab wounds.

He was rushed to the trauma unit of an area hospital with what were called serious injuries but non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation has determined that the stabbing was a domestic incident which started when Perez allegedly forced his ex-girlfriend into a vehicle near a local convenience store.

Police say Perez tracked the female and the victim, her current boyfriend, to a home on Lewis Avenue where they say the attack occurred.

The female was taken to the hospital with a minor hand injury.

Perez is being held on $250,000 bond, charged with assault in the 1st and 2nd degrees, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit kidnapping and unlawful restraint.