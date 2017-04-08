Vandalism In Harwinton And Burlington Being Investigated

Burlington, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) Connecticut State Police from Troop L say they began receiving
approximately 40 complaints of vandalism from several homeowners in the towns of Burlington and
Harwinton just after 1:45 this morning of houses and vehicles reportedly having been egged and
paint balled, and mailboxes and lamp posts being damaged or missing. Resident troopers from each town
have been notified. Police ask anyone with any information to contact Troop L at 860-626-7900.
Troopers Badgley and LaChance are conducting investigations into the complaints.