Weather Alert: Flood Warning for the Connecticut River at Hartford from Friday evening until further notice. Read More

Vandalism In Harwinton And Burlington Being Investigated

April 8, 2017 12:51 PM

Burlington, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut)  Connecticut State Police from Troop L say they began receiving

approximately 40 complaints of vandalism from several homeowners in the towns of Burlington and

Harwinton just after 1:45 this morning of houses and vehicles reportedly having been egged and

paint balled, and mailboxes and lamp posts being damaged or missing. Resident troopers from each town

have been notified. Police ask anyone with any information to contact Troop L at 860-626-7900.

Troopers Badgley and LaChance are conducting investigations into the complaints.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
At The Box Office

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia