Rocky Hill Man Killed In I-91 Tractor Trailer Crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Rocky Hill man was killed Friday morning when his minivan was struck by a tractor trailer truck on Interstate 91 in Cromwell.
Police say Dzevat Cecunjanin, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene after his Honda Odyssey slammed into a guardrail and he was ejected along the right shoulder of the highway northbound near Exit 22.
Police say Cecunjanin had been stopped in the shoulder, and accelerated into the path of the tractor trailer in the right lane, where the truck hit his van from behind– sending the van into the guardrail.
The driver of the big rig, identified as a 45-year-old Webster, New York man, was not injured.
The crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m.
State police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.