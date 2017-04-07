Fire Destroys Apartment House On Park Street In Hartford

(CBS Connecticut) — A fire badly damaged a three-story apartment building on Park Street in Hartford late this afternoon.
Hartford Fire Department Captain Raul Ortiz says for safety reasons, firefighters had get out of the building and fight the fire from the outside.
“At this point, it involves the second and third floor,” Ortiz said, speaking while the flames were still burning. “The roof is gone. It is a complete loss.”
Firefighters were working to prevent it from spreading to other nearby apartment houses.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
Traffic on Park Street was tied up as firefighters dealt with the smokey blaze.
The building was a brick perfect six apartment house.